Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $398,000 Position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000.

ERUS stock opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average is $46.05. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 1 year low of $36.26 and a 1 year high of $52.80.

