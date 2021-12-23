Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $344,000 Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 39.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 74.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $425.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $350.01 and a one year high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.80.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

