Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.89

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.89 and traded as high as $32.06. Bankwell Financial Group shares last traded at $31.52, with a volume of 12,684 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $245.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.93.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 22.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

In other news, EVP Matt Mcneill bought 11,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.12 per share, for a total transaction of $344,498.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence B. Seidman acquired 7,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $222,766.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,604 shares of company stock worth $670,931. Corporate insiders own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

