Bank of America Corp DE Sells 475,025 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,812,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 475,025 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in WestRock were worth $96,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at about $467,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at about $11,676,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 85.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,178,000 after buying an additional 841,418 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at about $23,680,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at about $1,537,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock stock opened at $42.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.19. WestRock has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average of $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WRK. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities began coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.42.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

