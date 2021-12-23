Bank of America Corp DE Sells 475,025 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,812,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 475,025 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in WestRock were worth $96,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at about $467,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at about $11,676,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WestRock by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,178,000 after purchasing an additional 841,418 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,680,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,537,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WRK opened at $42.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.77. WestRock has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.19.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WRK. Jefferies Financial Group cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities began coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

