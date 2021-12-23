Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 29,497 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,202,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,497 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in YETI were worth $110,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in YETI by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in YETI by 2.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 8.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 109.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE YETI opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.27 million. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen cut their target price on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $4,041,204.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,122 shares of company stock valued at $11,531,164 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

