Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,715 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.30% of BeiGene worth $93,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 22.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 22.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 1.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 0.5% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $273.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.55. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $222.21 and a 12-month high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. The business had revenue of $206.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene bought 2,543,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $7,249,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total transaction of $572,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,549 shares of company stock worth $1,925,883. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BGNE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.13.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

