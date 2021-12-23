Bank of America Corp DE Has $103.19 Million Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,925 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 4.88% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $103,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 128.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period.

Shares of PBW stock opened at $71.79 on Thursday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $138.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.30.

