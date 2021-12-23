Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,371,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 277,792 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $103,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNF. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 79,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $52.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.92%.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $687,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

