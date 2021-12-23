Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ball by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Ball by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $90.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.26.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is 32.92%.

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.19.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

