Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 848 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Gartner by 70,458.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,681 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,751.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 266,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,431,000 after acquiring an additional 251,656 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,988,000 after acquiring an additional 208,788 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,900,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 605,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after acquiring an additional 188,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT opened at $324.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $323.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.63. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.74 and a 1 year high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.86.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total value of $287,106.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $9,754,373.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.