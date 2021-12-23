Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,982 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,399,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,578,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,511,000 after buying an additional 434,490 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,195,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,201,000 after buying an additional 14,060,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,906,000 after buying an additional 1,204,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,627,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,045,000 after buying an additional 302,031 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $106.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.19. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $83.95 and a 12-month high of $108.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.309 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.