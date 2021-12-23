Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 846 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,170 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 0.9% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Adobe by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Adobe by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,959 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus upped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.16.

Shares of ADBE opened at $563.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $641.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $621.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $268.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,379 shares of company stock worth $29,204,536. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

