Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,569 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 153.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $86.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.25. The company has a market cap of $193.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.34 and a twelve month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

