B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Trims Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 120.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Management during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 17.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 32,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total value of $2,724,909.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,404 shares of company stock valued at $18,219,189 over the last 90 days. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARES stock opened at $79.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.34. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.43 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.44 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARES. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

