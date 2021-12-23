B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Trims Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 10.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,417,000 after acquiring an additional 486,751 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,209,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,024,000 after purchasing an additional 167,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,012,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,186,000 after buying an additional 141,754 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,932,000 after buying an additional 1,006,926 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,271,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,808,000 after buying an additional 67,569 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AME opened at $141.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.96 and a twelve month high of $145.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

AME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 27,750 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,885,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

