B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Grows Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

IPG stock opened at $36.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.58. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.