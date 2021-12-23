B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Grows Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 96.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 104.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,518,000 after buying an additional 70,243 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,604.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,033.40 and a 12 month high of $1,626.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,516.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1,480.19.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total value of $12,372,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

