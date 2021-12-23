B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Decreases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $1,181,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $306.48 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $247.41 and a 1 year high of $334.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $312.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.33. The company has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.83%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Melius upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.83.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

