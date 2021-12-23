B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Boosts Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned 0.07% of Axos Financial worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Axos Financial by 2,320.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 81,294 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,079,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,527,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $325,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,998. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $54.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $62.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AX. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

