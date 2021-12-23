B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Boosts Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned about 0.05% of Balchem worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Balchem by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Balchem by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 198,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCPC shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $164.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.51 and its 200 day moving average is $145.07. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.29 and a fifty-two week high of $174.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $197.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.21%.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

