Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.85. Axcelis Technologies posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Axcelis Technologies.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.
Shares of ACLS opened at $66.77 on Monday. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $69.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.11.
In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $394,106.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $62,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $964,956. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Axcelis Technologies Company Profile
Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.
Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.