Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.85. Axcelis Technologies posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of ACLS opened at $66.77 on Monday. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $69.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.11.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $394,106.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $62,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $964,956. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

