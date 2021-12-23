Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) will post sales of $73.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.00 million. Aviat Networks reported sales of $70.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full year sales of $291.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290.16 million to $295.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $304.07 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $306.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVNW shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

In other Aviat Networks news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $184,505.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Gray acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 20.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 43.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.5% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 11.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVNW opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $349.66 million, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average of $33.49. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

