Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROM. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 491.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROM opened at $125.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.63. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 1 year low of $66.35 and a 1 year high of $135.00.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

