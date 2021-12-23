Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $330,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 486,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,729,000 after buying an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 680,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,602,000 after buying an additional 44,208 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 64,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,292,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,439,000 after buying an additional 20,114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $49.97 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

