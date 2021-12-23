Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,780 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 183,422 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $20.11 and a 52 week high of $20.26.

