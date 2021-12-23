AT&T (NYSE:T) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has $30.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist reiterated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.30.

AT&T stock opened at $24.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.52, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average is $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth $39,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

