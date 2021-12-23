Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Trading Up 6.4%

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)’s stock price was up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $727.47 and last traded at $727.47. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $684.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $725.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.08.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 13.39%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Atrion’s payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

In related news, Director Emile A. Battat sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.45, for a total transaction of $178,380.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 7.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 197,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Atrion by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 146,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Atrion by 32.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 32,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Atrion by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Atrion by 159.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

