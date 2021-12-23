Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATO. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Argus cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of ATO opened at $102.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.55 and a 200-day moving average of $95.87. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATO. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 457,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,945,000 after acquiring an additional 24,267 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 161,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 26,703 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

