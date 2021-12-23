Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 225.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 55.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Argus cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

NYSE:ATO opened at $102.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $104.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.87.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

