Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $8,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.28.

TEAM opened at $388.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.24, a PEG ratio of 98.52 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $198.80 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $405.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.27.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

