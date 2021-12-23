Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is ($0.77). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.20 million. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.74) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVIR. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ AVIR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.01. 4,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,520. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $94.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48.

In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, Director Polly A. Murphy bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVIR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 377.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 70,998 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 301.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 41,661 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 282.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 154,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 113,891 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.