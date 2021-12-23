Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astellas Pharma, Inc. is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals drugs. Products offered by the Company include Prograf applicable for the prevention of rejection in organ transplants, Vesicare for treatment of overactive bladder, Protopic for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in the topical immunomodulator class, Harnal to treat the functional symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), including weak urinary stream, frequent nighttime urination, and sensation of incomplete emptying of the bladder and Fungard an antifungal agent. Astellas Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of ALPMY opened at $16.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.58. Astellas Pharma has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $16.93.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Astellas Pharma will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

