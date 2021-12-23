Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 7,677 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 276,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,677 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $31,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $135.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.95 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.69.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $607,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,654,987. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.09.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

