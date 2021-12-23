Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,150 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $28,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in IHS Markit by 66.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth $93,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFO opened at $132.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.64. The company has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.65 and a beta of 1.01. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $83.26 and a 1-year high of $135.82.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

INFO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

