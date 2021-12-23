Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $30.03 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,098 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $30,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $106.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.