Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $24.13 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,122 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Yum! Brands worth $24,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $6,902,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 96.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,513,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 359.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 306,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,258,000 after acquiring an additional 239,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,934 shares of company stock worth $1,390,135 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $134.63 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $135.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on YUM. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

