Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 292.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,153,677 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 859,605 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.9% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $238,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 344.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 800.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 180 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 559,731 shares of company stock valued at $181,730,212 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

NVDA stock opened at $294.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $285.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.11. The company has a market capitalization of $735 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.60, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

