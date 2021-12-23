Ascendiant Capital Markets Cuts Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target to $35.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its target price dropped by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the coupon company’s stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 36.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GRPN. Barclays reduced their price objective on Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Shares of GRPN opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.28. Groupon has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $755.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.54.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.66. Groupon had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Groupon will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Groupon by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,966 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the third quarter worth $25,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 5.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 7.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,902 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

