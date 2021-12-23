Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading Down 2.7%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) shares were down 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $74.33 and last traded at $74.42. Approximately 33,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,060,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.97.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. Asana’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.19 per share, with a total value of $20,047,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total transaction of $2,360,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,253,733 shares of company stock valued at $259,973,282 and have sold 92,440 shares valued at $11,141,054. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 20,932 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,668,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,451,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $613,000. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

