Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz Acquires 250,000 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.19 per share, for a total transaction of $20,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ASAN opened at $79.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $145.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.97.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. Asana’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 2,403.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,050 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,575 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Asana by 1,032.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,110,000 after buying an additional 1,368,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Asana by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,915,000 after buying an additional 1,137,850 shares in the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASAN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

