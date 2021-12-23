Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an inline rating and a $48.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $45.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.77.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 168.02%. The company had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 86.12%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe bought 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.