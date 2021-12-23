Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Shares of Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) rose 10.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $21.25. Approximately 5,854 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 781,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARQQ. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth $10,035,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth $1,686,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth $1,013,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth $805,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth $703,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

