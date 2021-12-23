argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given New $418.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $368.00 to $418.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ARGX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $362.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $349.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $299.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.49. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of -47.05 and a beta of 0.93. argenx has a 52-week low of $248.21 and a 52-week high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.48) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.96) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that argenx will post -8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in argenx by 72.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in argenx in the third quarter worth $39,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in argenx during the third quarter valued at $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in argenx by 59.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in argenx by 12.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

