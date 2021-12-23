Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 198.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

ARQT traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,190. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $978.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $155,325. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

