Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.62. 1,966,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $69.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.26. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

