Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will post $1.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the lowest is $1.13. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.18.

Shares of ADM opened at $64.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,375,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,556,000 after acquiring an additional 39,427 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 487,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,233,000 after acquiring an additional 94,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $2,224,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

