ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $32.85

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.85, but opened at $32.01. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $31.94, with a volume of 49,533 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($52.81) to €45.00 ($50.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.15.

The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.70.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 13.1% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,869,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,423 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 98.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,116 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,943,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 7.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,311,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,715,000 after buying an additional 154,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

