ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) rose 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.90 and last traded at $112.60. Approximately 1,630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 393,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.97.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.60 and a 200-day moving average of $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.99%.

In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $577,623.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ArcBest by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 270,233 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after buying an additional 158,219 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 638,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,209,000 after buying an additional 146,968 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,274,000 after buying an additional 134,339 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,027,000 after buying an additional 92,813 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

