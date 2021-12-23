Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) Director Purchases C$18,692.10 in Stock

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) Director Denis Burger bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,692.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,671 shares in the company, valued at C$59,199.75.

TSE:APS opened at C$1.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.46. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a one year low of C$1.39 and a one year high of C$9.00. The company has a market cap of C$167.22 million and a PE ratio of -2.35.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -1.1399999 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on APS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.